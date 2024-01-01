rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4036950
Coral Bleaching. A warmer climate impacts oceans in other ways beyond rising sea levels; coral reefs such as this one in…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Coral Bleaching. A warmer climate impacts oceans in other ways beyond rising sea levels; coral reefs such as this one in Virgin Islands National Park are dying. Warmer ocean temperatures and more acidic waters (from increased carbon dioxide levels) are bleaching and dissolving coral reefs around the world. Reefs in Biscayne National Park, National Park of American Samoa, and War in the Pacific National Historical Park are also being impacted. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4036950

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Coral Bleaching. A warmer climate impacts oceans in other ways beyond rising sea levels; coral reefs such as this one in Virgin Islands National Park are dying. Warmer ocean temperatures and more acidic waters (from increased carbon dioxide levels) are bleaching and dissolving coral reefs around the world. Reefs in Biscayne National Park, National Park of American Samoa, and War in the Pacific National Historical Park are also being impacted. Original public domain image from Flickr

More