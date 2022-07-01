https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4037124Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMake it Yours.Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsPolka dot washi tape clipart, blue pattern design vectorMorePolka dot washi tape clipart, blue pattern design vectorMorePremiumInfoView personal and business licenseVectorJPEGEPS | 3.73 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 675 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1970 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 2814 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :