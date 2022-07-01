https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4037144Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMake it Yours.Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsCute washi tape png clipart, purple polka dot pattern on transparent backgroundMoreCute washi tape png clipart, purple polka dot pattern on transparent backgroundMorePremiumInfoView personal and business licensePNGSmall PNG 1200 x 600 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 750 pxBest Quality PNG 3000 x 1500 pxCompatible with :