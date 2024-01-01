https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4037771Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSnowmobile tour at Swan LakeNPS photo by Neal Herbert. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4037771View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5474 x 3649 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadSnowmobile tour at Swan LakeMore