https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4038035Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPoor condition of Fort Yellowstone buildings: historic employee housing by Jacob W. Frank. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4038035View CC0 LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6724 x 4483 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadPoor condition of Fort Yellowstone buildings: historic employee housing by Jacob W. Frank. Original public domain image from FlickrMore