https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4038060Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextOverlooking the Yellowstone River drainage from Custer Gallatin National Forestby Diane Renkin. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4038060View CC0 LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5760 x 3840 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadOverlooking the Yellowstone River drainage from Custer Gallatin National Forestby Diane Renkin. Original public domain image from FlickrMore