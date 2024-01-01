https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4038937Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWolf from the Canyon pack next to road near Norris taken from snowcoach through the glass windowby Diane Renkin. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4038937View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 790 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2304 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4836 x 3183 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadWolf from the Canyon pack next to road near Norris taken from snowcoach through the glass windowby Diane Renkin. Original public domain image from FlickrMore