https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4038938Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHikers on the Boardwalk Through the Steam at Grand Prismatic Spring Jacob W. Frank. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4038938View CC0 LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5760 x 3840 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadHikers on the Boardwalk Through the Steam at Grand Prismatic Spring Jacob W. Frank. Original public domain image from FlickrMore