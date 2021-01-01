https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4039609Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPastel washi tape clipart, cute stationery collage element psd collectionMorePremiumID : 4039609View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 211.58 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Pastel washi tape clipart, cute stationery collage element psd collectionMore