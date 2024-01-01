Julia collects garbage at Copter Peak Campsite

It was disappointing to find caches of garbage under piled rocks while Emily and I set up camp. I filled a bag with broken glass, aluminum cans, misplaced tent stakes, and articles of clothing, trying to reason why people could possibly leave so much trash behind. “Out of sight, out of mind” is the phrase that sounded in my head.











The National Park Service highly encourages visitors to follow Leave No Trace ethics when visiting our National Parks. Please remember to remove your garbage: “Pack it in, pack it out!”







(Copter Peak - Waypoint Landing Strip)



NPS Photo\Emily Mesner. Original public domain image from Flickr