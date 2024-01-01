rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4039959
Small fringed gentian (Gentianopsis detonsa), Upper Geyser Basin
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Small fringed gentian (Gentianopsis detonsa), Upper Geyser Basin

NPS photo by Neal Herbert. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4039959

View CC0 License

Small fringed gentian (Gentianopsis detonsa), Upper Geyser Basin

More