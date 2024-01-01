rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4040164
JACKSONVILLE, Florida (May 4, 2019) &ndash; The NTSB is investigating the runway overrun of a Miami Air International Boeing…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

JACKSONVILLE, Florida (May 4, 2019) – The NTSB is investigating the runway overrun of a Miami Air International Boeing 737-800 that overran the runway at Naval Air Station Jacksonville and came to rest in the St. Johns River in Jacksonville, Florida, on May 3, 2019. (NTSB photo by Eric Weiss). Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4040164

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

JACKSONVILLE, Florida (May 4, 2019) – The NTSB is investigating the runway overrun of a Miami Air International Boeing 737-800 that overran the runway at Naval Air Station Jacksonville and came to rest in the St. Johns River in Jacksonville, Florida, on May 3, 2019. (NTSB photo by Eric Weiss). Original public domain image from Flickr

More