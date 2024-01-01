https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4040168Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text5.18.16 FCC Connect2Health Task Force Beyond the Beltway Series – Houston, TXVicky Bewley demonstrates how ETHAN uses mobile devices such as iPads to transmit critical information from the ambulance to physicians in other locations. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4040168View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 900 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2625 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree Download5.18.16 FCC Connect2Health Task Force Beyond the Beltway Series – Houston, TXVicky Bewley demonstrates how ETHAN uses mobile devices such as iPads to transmit critical information from the ambulance to physicians in other locations. Original public domain image from FlickrMore