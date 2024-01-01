rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4040168
5.18.16 FCC Connect2Health Task Force Beyond the Beltway Series – Houston, TXVicky Bewley demonstrates how ETHAN uses mobile…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

5.18.16 FCC Connect2Health Task Force Beyond the Beltway Series – Houston, TX
Vicky Bewley demonstrates how ETHAN uses mobile devices such as iPads to transmit critical information from the ambulance to physicians in other locations. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4040168

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

5.18.16 FCC Connect2Health Task Force Beyond the Beltway Series – Houston, TX
Vicky Bewley demonstrates how ETHAN uses mobile devices such as iPads to transmit critical information from the ambulance to physicians in other locations. Original public domain image from Flickr

More