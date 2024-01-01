U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Millard Morgan, a utilities technician with the South Carolina Air National Guard’s 169th Civil Engineer Squadron at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, S.C., pours mixed concrete for multi-purpose building foundations being constructed in support of a Deployment for Training in Israel, June 30, 2015.

The construction project is to help S.C. PRIME BEEF Airmen maintain their civil engineering specialties. Swamp Fox civil engineers are working alongside 200th RED HORSE Squadron and U.S. Navy SEABEES civil engineers during the training exercise. (South Carolina Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Caycee R. Watson / RELEASED). Original public domain image from Flickr