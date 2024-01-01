U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Justin Bell, a heavy equipment operator with the 200th REDHORSE Squadron, Ohio Air National Guard, guides a sheet of rebar being lowered for the rebar cage used in foundation of a multi-purpose building being constructed in support of a Deployment for Training in Israel, July 1, 2015.

South Carolina Air National Guard Airmen with the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, S.C., are working alongside 200th RED HORSE Squadron and U.S. Navy SEABEES civil engineers during the training exercise. The construction project is to help S.C. PRIME BEEF Airmen maintain their civil engineering specialties. (South Carolina Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Caycee R. Watson / RELEASED). Original public domain image from Flickr