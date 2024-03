Penndleton High School junior ROTC cadets from Anderson, S.C., compete in the annual Top Gun Drill Meet sponsored by the South Carolina Air National Guard at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, S.C., April 9, 2016.

High school cadets from across the state competed in 12 drill and ceremony competition events. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Ashleigh Pavelek). Original public domain image from Flickr