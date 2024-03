U.S. Airmen assigned to the 169th Fighter Wing and the South Carolina Air National Guard, participate in a base 5k/10k fun run at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, S.C., September 20, 2015.

This fun run event encouraged Airman to participate in physical training and promoted camaraderie. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Ashleigh S. Pavelek / Released). Original public domain image from Flickr