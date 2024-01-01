U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Cunningham, a heating, ventilation and air-conditioning technician from the South Carolina Air National Guard’s 169th Civil Engineer Squadron at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, S.C., ties rebar in the foundation of a multi-purpose building being constructed in support of a Deployment for Training in Israel, July 5, 2015.

The construction project is to help S.C. PRIME BEEF Airmen maintain their civil engineering specialties. Swamp Fox civil engineers are working alongside 200th RED HORSE Squadron and U.S. Navy SEABEES civil engineers during the training exercise. (South Carolina Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Caycee R. Watson / RELEASED). Original public domain image from Flickr