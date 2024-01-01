A simulated victim is given first aid by South Carolina’s Air National Guard and State Guard first responders during the Vigilant Guard South Carolina exercise, in Georgetown, S.C., March 8, 2015.

Vigilant Guard is a series of federally funded disaster-response drills conducted by National Guard units working with federal, state and local emergency management agencies and first responders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jorge Intriago/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr