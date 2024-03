U.S. Army Soldiers from Georgia National Guard’s 810th Engineer Company remove debris from a partially-collapsed school in Georgetown, S.C. March 9, 2015 during Vigilant Guard.

Vigilant Guard is a series of federally funded disaster-response drills conducted by National Guard units working with federal, state and local emergency management agencies and first responders. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Chris Stephens / released). Original public domain image from Flickr