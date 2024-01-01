Georgetown County Fire/EMS first responders secure a simulated victim onto a stretcher during a bus crash scenario at a local company in Georgetown, S.C., June 5, 2014.

Georgetown County first responders and South Carolina National Guard Soldiers and Airmen are working side-by-side with the S.C. Emergency Management Division, to effectively respond to any hurricane that may threaten the state. The exercise is based on a hurricane post-landfall response between federal, state and local agencies, which includes training in communications, first responder skills, with the focus on how to better protect and assist citizens during emergency situations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jorge Intriago/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr