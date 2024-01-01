The South Carolina Air National Guard hosted an active shooter exercise combined with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, Eastover, S.C., Aug. 20, 2015.

The exercise scenario involved an incident where armed individuals attacked entrance points on base and due to limited personnel on-duty, Richland County responded to assist with K-9, SWAT and explosive ordnance disposal units. Responders tracked the assailants through the woods on base and eventually neutralized the threat. (S.C. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder/RELEASED). Original public domain image from Flickr