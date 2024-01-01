rawpixel
The South Carolina Air National Guard hosted an active shooter exercise combined with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, Eastover, S.C., Aug. 20, 2015.

The exercise scenario involved an incident where armed individuals attacked entrance points on base and due to limited personnel on-duty, Richland County responded to assist with K-9, SWAT and explosive ordnance disposal units. Responders tracked the assailants through the woods on base and eventually neutralized the threat. (S.C. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder/RELEASED). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4040185

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

