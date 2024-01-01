rawpixel
South Carolina National Guard Prepares For Hurricane Season


Mr. Dan McManus, a South Carolina Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team (SC-HART) member, is given first aid by Georgetown County Fire/EMS after a simulated hard landing on a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter at the Georgetown County Airport, S.C., at June 3, 2014. South Carolina National Guard Soldiers and Airmen are working side-by-side with the S.C. Emergency Management Division and first responders from local emergency agencies, to effectively respond to any hurricane that may threaten the state. The exercise is based on a hurricane post-landfall response between federal, state and local agencies, which includes training in communications, first responder skills, with the focus on how to better protect and assist citizens during emergency situations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jorge Intriago/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4040186

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

