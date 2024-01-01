Afghanistan AEF 2012

Airman 1st Class Walter Rueda-Perez, a crew chief assigned to the 451st Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan, marshals an F-16 Fighting Falcon on the flight line May 28, 2012. Personnel are deployed from McEntire Joint National Guard Base, S.C., in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. Swamp Fox F-16’s, pilots, and support personnel began their Air Expeditionary Force deployment early April to take over flying missions for the air tasking order and provide close air support for troops on the ground in Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo/TSgt. Caycee Cook).Original public domain image from Flickr