2015 Warrior Run

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 169th Fighter Wing along with family members run the first ever Life of a Warrior Run at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, S.C., May 2, 2015. The event was held to raise funds for the Warm Hearts Foundation which offers donations and grants to base families who are in need. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jorge Intriago/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr