U.S. Airmen from the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron, construct homes for Native American veterans during the…
U.S. Airmen from the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron, construct homes for Native American veterans during the “Deployment for Training” mission to Gallup, New Mexico, July 11, 2018.

Airmen assigned to the South Carolina Air National Guard's 169th Fighter Wing partnered with the Southwest Indian Foundation to provide all phases of the construction process including carpentry, framing, electrical, plumbing and site work. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Megan Floyd). Original public domain image from Flickr

