DLIFLC Commander's Cup, Nov. 2016
PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, Calif. -- The U.S. Army team took first place at the quarterly Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center Commander’s Cup held Nov. 22 at Presidio's Price Fitness Center Track. Air Force won first place in the men’s competition, but it was not enough to beat the combined times of the Army who finished first in the women's competition. (PHOTO by Steven L. Shepard, Presidio of Monterey Public Affairs). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4040191

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

