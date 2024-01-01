U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Daniel Tatum, the first sergeant assigned to the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron, left, climbs down a ladder while Master Sgt. Liz Sailer, a unit training manager assigned to the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron, secures the ladder during the “Deployment for Training” mission to Gallup, New Mexico, July 12, 2018

Airmen assigned to the South Carolina Air National Guard's 169th Fighter Wing partnered with the Southwest Indian Foundation to provide all phases of the construction process including carpentry, framing, electrical, plumbing and site work. Original public domain image from Flickr