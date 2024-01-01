Army Prescribed Burn on Fort Ord

PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, California -- The U.S. Army conducted a prescribed burn of more than 400 acres in the northern portion of the Fort Ord National Monument, Oct. 5. The Army's prescribed burns on the former Fort Ord are being conducted as part of the munitions cleanup program. The burn season is limited to summer and fall from July to December of each year. Burns are conducted to both encourage recovery of endangered fire dependent plant species and to facilitate continued munitions clean-up. (PHOTO by Steven L. Shepard, Presidio of Monterey Public Affairs). Original public domain image from Flickr