POM Golf Tournament, Sept. 22, 2017

PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, Calif. -- The Presidio of Monterey held its quarterly 4-Person Scramble Golf Tournament sponsored by the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation at the Monterey Pines Golf Course, Sept. 22. Prizes were awarded for first, second and third place teams as well as longest drive on Hole-1 and closest to the pin on par 3’s. (PHOTO by Steven L. Shepard, Presidio of Monterey Public Affairs). Original public domain image from Flickr