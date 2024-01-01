Bill Murray at AT&T Pebble Beach Weekend

PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, Calif. -- The weekend at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am brought together top golfers and celebrities on the golf course. But off the course Monterey's military community enjoyed watching the tournament from the Patriots Outpost military appreciation tent or as volunteers working in concessions tents in coordination with the Veterans Transition Center of Monterey. Jordan Spieth won the tournament with a final score of 19 under par, while television host Carson Daly won the amateur competition with partner Ken Duke. (PHOTO by Steven L. Shepard, Presidio of Monterey Public Affairs). Original public domain image from Flickr