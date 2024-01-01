SCANG Firefighter Training

U.S. Air Force firefighters, assigned to the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron, South Carolina Air National Guard, complete annual aircraft fire qualification with the 20th Civil Engineer Squadron at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, September 16, 2017. Scenarios require the firefighters to approach the blaze in different ways including going inside the aircraft structure wearing protective gear. In order to remain current on their certification, the firefighters must train both manual and vehicle mounted hoses on the aircraft simulator, which is set ablaze using a propane accelerant. (U.S. Air National Guard courtesy photo). Original public domain image from Flickr