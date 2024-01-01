Presidio's Strongest Service Member competition





PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, Calif. -- Air power ruled at the first-ever Presidio’s Strongest Service Member Competition last weekend. Senior Airman Constance Jones, a Korean student with the 314th Training Squadron, swept five of the six events to win the female division. Russian student, Airman 1st Class Justin Brooks of the 311th Training Squadron, racked up the most points to claim the men’s lightweight title. Information Warfare Training Command Seaman Joseph Schiller, Persian-Farsi student, won four of six events to take the men’s heavyweight division and the overall title of Presidio’s Strongest Service Member. Military from all four branches competed Sept. 22 at Hilltop Field for the honor of strongest service member. They competed in six events: farmer’s carry, single-arm dumbbell press, Atlas stone over bar, kettlebell toss, yoke walk and Humvee pull. (PHOTO by Joseph Kumzak, Presidio of Monterey Public Affairs). Original public domain image from Flickr