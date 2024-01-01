Honor our Fallen Run

PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, Calif. -- Military personnel and local community members participated in the Honor our Fallen run to honor and remember fallen service members who made the ultimate sacrifice. The Maj. Gen. William H. Gourley VA clinic in Marina hosted the event Oct. 20. Participants were given the opportunity to dedicate their run or walk to a fallen service member, and add their hero's name to the Honor our Fallen Wall of remembrance. More than 1200 participants honored fallen service members as they ran or walked the scenic route at the Fort Ord Dunes State Park in Marina. Each participant received a T-shirt, commemorative dog tag, finisher's medal and gift bag. (PHOTO by Joseph Kumzak, Presidio of Monterey Public Affairs). Original public domain image from Flickr