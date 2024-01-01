Military Appreciation Day at Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca

PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, California -- A color guard from Information Warfare Training Command Monterey and the Air Force's Travis Brass Band were on hand to help celebrate Military Appreciation Day at Monterey's Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca, Sept. 23. In between scheduled races as part of the Continental Tire Monterey Grand Prix, one military member was presented with a house and two others with Mazda vehicles courtesy of Operation Homefront, JPMorgan Chase, and Mazda. The day also included autograph sessions and hot laps for select military members and a flyover of F-18E Super Hornets from Naval Air Station Lemoore. (PHOTO by Steven L. Shepard, Presidio of Monterey Public Affairs). Original public domain image from Flickr