U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jason Curvin and Tech. Sgt. Michael Burgess, Air Traffic Controllers assigned to the 245th Air Traffic Control Squadron, South Carolina Air National Guard, conduct air traffic control operations in the unit’s alternate Ground Controlled Approach location at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, S.C., Aug.12, 2017.

Airman in the 245th operate and maintain a mobile radar air traffic control facility for employment in world-wide contingency and state-side domestic operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jorge Intriago). Original public domain image from Flickr