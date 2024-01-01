U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Daniel Rocha and Tech. Sgt. Steven Pietras, Air Traffic Controllers assigned to the 245th Air Traffic Control Squadron, South Carolina Air National Guard, exercise air traffic control operations on the unit’s state of the art tower simulator system at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, S.C., Aug. 12, 2017.

The unit’s simulator equipment is an integral part of the training program used to certify new air traffic controllers. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jorge Intriago). Original public domain image from Flickr