U.S. Air Force firefighters participated in a hazardous material exercise at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, S.C., March 15, 2018.

Firefighters assigned to units across the country spent the two-week HAZMAT training performing hands-on tasks, such as patching leaks in containers and hooking up water hoses to equipment, which culminated in the final exercise to test what they had learned. (U.S. Air National Guard by Senior Airman Megan Floyd). Original public domain image from Flickr