Kunal Nayyar at PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, Calif. -- Soldiers from Presidio's 229th Military Intelligence Battalion came out to represent the Army and witness the 3-M Celebrity Challenge charity event at Pebble Beach Golf Links, Feb. 8.

The event was part of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and held one day prior to the start of the PGA tournament. The celebrity challenge is played over five holes with twelve celebrities paired in teams and playing alternate-shot format for a total purse of $100,000 to celebrities' designated charities. Participating celebrities were Bill Murray, Huey Lewis, Larry the Cable Guy, Toby Keith, Kenny G, Clay Walker, Alfonso Ribeiro, Gary Mule Deer, Andy Garcia, Kelly Rohrbach, Kunal Nayyar, and Josh Duhamel. (PHOTO by Steven L. Shepard, Presidio of Monterey Public Affairs). Original public domain image from Flickr