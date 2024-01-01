POM Golf Tournament

MONTEREY, Calif. - The Presidio of Monterey held a 4-Person Scramble Golf Tournament at the Monterey Pines Golf Course on June 24. Known locally as the "Navy Course," Monterey Pines is a United States Navy Golf Course that dates back to 1963 and is open to the Public. Tournament Results: 1st place Pat Kelly, Patrick Kelly, Tom Tuttle, and Bruce Tuttle. 2nd place Bob Hammel, Ray Austin, Lave Tuia, and Gil Martinez. 3rd place Bob Emanuel, Brook Emanuel, Bradley Genser, and Bill Reckas. Long drive: David Turner. Closest to the pins on par 3's: Cliff Thornburg, Bob Emanuel, Brook Emanuel, Bill Reckas, and Pfc. Grudzinski.

(PHOTO by Steven L. Shepard, Presidio of Monterey Public Affairs). Original public domain image from Flickr