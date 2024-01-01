DLIFLC Commander's Cup 2018

PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, California -- The U.S. Army team took first place at the quarterly Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center Commander’s Cup held May 18 at Presidio's Price Fitness Center Track. Air Force won first place in the men’s competition, but it was not enough to beat the combined times of the Army who finished first in the women's competition. (PHOTO by Steven L. Shepard, Presidio of Monterey Public Affairs). Original public domain image from Flickr