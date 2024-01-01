rawpixel
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4040242
The route wound its way through the Presidio, La Mesa Village and Ord Military Community greeting residents with police sirens, fire truck horns, candy and various goodies thrown from the slow-moving convoy. The Presidio offers a heartfelt congratulations to our 2020 class of graduating seniors! These young men and women are our future and we know the current trying times will only build stronger and more resilient future leaders. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4040242

View CC0 License

