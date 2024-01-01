2018 Army vs Navy flag football game

PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, Calif. -- The Presidio of Monterey hosted its third annual Army vs. Navy flag football game Thursday, Dec. 6 at the Price Field Outdoor Complex. The Army defeated the Navy 21-14 in a spirited game as Soldiers and Sailors cheered their teams. Army scored the first touchdown of the game, followed by two Navy touchdowns that gave them a brief lead. The score was tied 14-14 in the second half when the Army intercepted a pass and scored the game winning touchdown. "Upon the fields of friendly strife are sown the seeds that on other days, on other fields, will bear the fruits of victory." --Gen. Douglas MacArthur. (PHOTO by Joseph Kumzak, Presidio of Monterey Public Affairs). Original public domain image from Flickr