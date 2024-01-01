Veterans Day Ceremony at Veterans Memorial Hill

PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, Calif.-- Col. Greg Ford, Presidio of Monterey Commander, joined military veterans, service members and families at Veteran's Memorial Hill in Salinas Nov. 11 to celebrate Veteran's Day, and honor all who served in the U.S. armed forces. The American Legion Riders District 28 presented the battlefield cross comprised of a rifle, boots, helmet and dog tags to honor fallen service members - along with an empty POW/MIA chair as a symbol for POW/MIAs still unaccounted for in past wars and conflicts. Attendees paid tribute to Gold Star and Blue Star Families. Blue Star Families are relatives of service members serving in war or conflicts while Gold Star Families are immediate relatives of service members who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.The ceremony included three color guard groups, musical performances, guest speakers and a tribute to all current and former veterans who served in the U.S. armed forces. The American Legion Riders District 28 coordinated a group motorcycle ride to Veterans Memorial Hill to participate in the ceremony. (PHOTO by Joseph Kumzak, Presidio of Monterey Public Affairs). Original public domain image from Flickr