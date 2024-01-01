Military & Vets Appreciation Day at 2018 Monterey County Fair

PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, Calif. -- The Monterey area's military community turned out in large numbers to enjoy the Monterey County Fair during its Military & Veterans Appreciation Day, Aug. 31. Active duty military, veterans and their family members were admitted to the fair at no cost and received reduced rates on midway carnival rides. The five-day annual fair that spanned the Labor Day holiday weekend featured colorful midway games, food and beverage vendors, a full schedule of live bands and a rodeo show with bull and bronco riding. With a "Shake Your Tail Feathers" theme, the fair showcased an array of exhibits on the arts, animals, agriculture, wines, baked goods, flowers, handicrafts, environmental stewardship and water conservation. 2018 saw the Monterey County Fair celebrate its 82nd anniversary. (PHOTO by Steven L. Shepard, Presidio of Monterey Public Affairs). Original public domain image from Flickr