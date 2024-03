South Carolina Air National Guard supports Operation Healthy Delta

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Julia Coleman, assigned to the 169th Fighter Wing, McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, supports Operation Healthy Delta, a Department of Defense sponsored Innovative Readiness Training program designed to provide military training opportunities by providing key services to local citizens. Coleman is a dental technician assisting during a procedure at Miner Baptist Church, Sikeston Missouri, June 17, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Jim St.Clair, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs). Original public domain image from Flickr