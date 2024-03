Aleysha Roberts, a junior ROTC cadet attending Crestwood High School, prepares for the Fancy Platoon unarmed drill and ceremony routine during the annual Top Gun Drill Meet at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, S.C., April 8, 2017.

High School junior ROTC cadets from across the state competed in drill and ceremony events sponsored by the South Carolina Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Megan Floyd). Original public domain image from Flickr