Multiple news media prepare to be briefed by U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Robert E. Livingston Jr., the State Adjutant General for the South Carolina National Guard and Brig. Gen. Van McCarty, the Deputy Adjutant General for the South Carolina National Guard, and U.S. Air Force Col. Nicholas Gentile, the commander of the 169th Fighter Wing of the South Carolina Air National Guard, during a second press conference at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, S.C., June 8, 2016 after two F-16s from the South Carolina Air National Guard's 169th Fighter Wing collided mid-air during routine night flying training in the Jefferson County Georgia area.

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Ashleigh Pavelek). Original public domain image from Flickr