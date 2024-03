In support of Military Appreciation Month the Sumter, S.C., YMCA hosted a 21-mile Base-2-Base

Race, starting from McEntire Joint National Guard Base, in Eastover, S.C., and finishing at Shaw Park, near Shaw Air Force Base, Sumter, S.C., May 1, 2016. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by "Tech. Sgt. Jorge Intriago"). Original public domain image from Flickr