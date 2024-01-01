rawpixel
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-works
U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Danny McNeil, a barrier maintainer assigned to the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron, plants a tree at…
U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Danny McNeil, a barrier maintainer assigned to the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron, plants a tree at the Pond Site at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, S.C., April 22, 2016. Civilians and Airmen from the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron came together to plant three trees in celebration of Earth Day. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Floyd). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4040253

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

